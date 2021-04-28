НАУЧНО-МЕТОДИЧЕСКИ СТАТИИ

Computer and Information Literacy Assessment of Mathematics Professors and Lectures, Case Study of Islamic Azad University Branches in Tehran

Abstract. This study was conducted with the aim of evaluating the information literacy and computer literacy of faculty members at Islamic Azad University, in order to provide recommended strategies for improving this skill. In this regard, their level of familiarity and skill in using the data base and research computer was investigated. The research method was descriptive-survey. The population included the university professors at Islamic Azad University of Tehran. The sample included 200 lecturers, 97 of whom were sessional lecturers and 103 of whom were faculty member lecturers. Data collection instruments were two valid questionnaires. Data analysis was performed using Spss, and Amuse software. The research findings showed that there is a significant difference between computer literacy and information literacy among the faculty member lecturers and sessional lecturers. Moreover, it was found that there is a strong relationship between the two variables of computer literacy and information literacy among the lecturers; and that the relationship intensity between the faculty member lecturers and sessional lecturers is not significant in the two groups.

Keywords: computer literacy; information literacy; faculty member lecturers; sessional lecturers; information and communication technology; education

Fateme Moradi

Islamic Azad University – Tehran (Iran)

Mobile Math Game Prototype on the Base of Templates for Primary School

Abstract. The paper presents the first steps in the creation of a package with mobile math educational games for primary school. Examples of mobile math learning games in primary school are examined. The role of games and especially mobile games in learning and game specific elements are presented. Classification of game problems with 13 types, suitable for mobile software development, is shown. For each type, the software template is designed and developed, appropriate for the target group. The prototype of an educational game on the base of the templates is created, where learners have to pass levels, solve math problems and receive bonuses and virtual rewards.

Keywords: game-based learning; mobile learning games; templates for mobile educational games

Margarita Gocheva, Elena Somova,

Nikolay Kasakliev, Vladimira Angelova

University of Plovdiv “Paisii Hilendarski” – Plovdiv (Bulgaria)

Статистическата значимост – панацея или препъникамък?

Резюме. Представени са разсъждения относно понятието „статистическа значимост“, популярно средство за „доказване“ на съвместимостта с практиката на конструирани на базата на предположения теоретични модели.

В съответствие с поставената цел въз основа на теоретичните особености и логиката на понятието са разкрити проблемни моменти и възможности за злоупотреби с него при проверката на статистически хипотези. Представената аргументация позволява твърдението, че „рецептурната“ проверка на статистически хипотези създава условия за развитие на псевдонаука, подпомагана от погрешни изводи, които са направени на базата на „статистически значими“ резултати.

Ключови думи: статистическа значимост; тестване на статистическа хипотеза; p – стойност; ниво на значимост; псевдонаука

Маргарита Ламбова

Икономически университет – Варна

ОБРАЗОВАТЕЛНИ ТЕХНОЛОГИИ

Board Game “Making Financial Decisions” in the System of Teaching the Mathematical Foundations of Financial Literacy

Abstract. The aim of this article is to present the theoretical model for the construction of tasks in improving financial literacy in algebra course at school and to submit the economic and mathematical game based on the developed model.

At the state level, a number of important documents have been adopted on the formation of financial literacy of schoolchildren, various measures are being implemented to solve this problem. Despite this, today the tasks presented in the school mathematics course do not fully solve the issue of increasing the level of financial literacy. In the course of work on the creation of a theoretical model for Teaching mathematical foundations of financial literacy, an analysis of Russian textbooks on mathematics was carried out, federal regulations and international standards were studied.

Our analysis allows us to assert that there are not enough tasks for the formation of financial literacy skills in the school course of mathematics. In addition, these tasks form initial knowledge in the financial sector. Also, the tasks are of the same type and often affect only two areas of handling finance. These are purchases and loans. Also, the tasks of the school mathematics course correspond only to the first level of the PISA standard.

Thus, it became obvious that it was necessary to develop a theoretical model for the construction of tasks in improving financial literacy in algebra course at school according with the System (frame) financial capability for school age pupils and PISA diagnostic model.

Keywords: financial literacy at algebra course; theoretical model; mathematical tasks; PISA; economic and mathematical game

Bogdana Koneva, Maria Shabanova

Northern (Arctic) federal university named after M.V. Lomonosov (Russia)

Implementing Computational Thinking in IT Training: an Invariant

Framework for it Knowledge Features

Abstract. Contemporary education has been experiencing difficulties because of the fast changing content, especially in the field of Information Technology. In this regard, education institutions have seen an increasing emphasis on the role of computational thinking. Forming Computational Thinking in IT training would help to use fewer efforts and less time to update knowledge and skills in this area after a long period of time – no matter what new technologies, company developed software systems and interface tools have appeared. This article aims to propose an approach to form computational thinking when presenting learning content in order to overcome one of the basic challenges of contemporary IT training – the frequency and high change scales of the studied technologies and tools, which is all a result of high speed of technological advance. The article suggests an invariant framework, which could be used to form computational thinking skills in IT training. The framework allows trainers to formulate skills for pattern recognition, abstraction and focusing on the important information. As a proof for the efficiency of the offered invariant framework for IT knowledge in terms of the discussed problem, part of the learning content related to spreadsheet training has been presented.

Keywords: computational thinking; IT training; invariant knowledge; spreadsheet; framework

Silvia Gaftandzhieva, Rositsa Doneva, Marieta Atanasova

University of Plovdiv “Paisii Hilendarski” – Plovdiv (Bulgaria)

Adding Value to Height Education Through Mainstreaming of Training in Standardization into University Curricula

Abstract. In today’s single market, standardization helps integrate market requirements and reduce costs, and standards ensure compatibility, quality, safety and efficiency. The impact of standards is highly dependent on the level of knowledge among the workforce. Knowledge, skills, attitudes and experience in standardization add value to professions and roles in many fields. The rising awareness and spread knowledge about standardization are globally-recognised as a powerful tool to assure public safety having a proficient workforce, bring new technologies to market and drive future businesses.

The paper presents the main results of research aiming to identify what is the expectations and requirements of the lecturers and students of five EU countries, namely Bulgaria, Finland, Greece, Latvia, and Romania, for a standardization course. What are opinions, and attitudes of the faculty staff as well as the students regarding the standards focused education? How the integration of the standards’ focused training into HE could be facilitated and improved?

Keywords: training in standardization; higher education; e-learning

Evgeniya Nikolova, Yanislav Zhelev, Mariya Monova-Zheleva

Bulgarian Academy of Sciences – Burgas (Bulgaria)

ВЪПРОСИ НА ПРЕПОДАВАНЕТО

Качествено изследване на конферентно онлайн обучение при студенти по уеб дизайн

Резюме. В настоящата работа е изследван процесът на конферентно онлайн обучение чрез т.нар. качествена методология. Приложените методи на изследване са участващо наблюдение, анкетна карта, събеседване и сравнителен анализ. Обучението е проведено по дисциплината „Уеб дизайн“ чрез система на преподаване, включваща конферентна платформа, специализирани уеб източници, дигитални облачни услуги и др. учебни материали.

В статията е обърнато внимание на съществените различия между дистанционната форма на обучение и конферентното онлайн обучение при редовната форма. В нея се дискутират характеристики на качествените методи и конферентното онлайн обучение.

Ключови думи: конферентно онлайн обучение; методи на преподаване; качествени методи.

Христо Христов, Николай Чочев

Пловдивски университет „Паисий Хилендарски“ – Пловдив

A Combinatorial Question Related to an Easter Tradition Led to a New Entry in OEIS

Abstract. In some regions of Bulgaria (at least) there is an Easter tradition, according to which in group of people first each one chooses a differently coloured egg, then each pair of people performs a swap (or swaps) by exchanging the eggs they currently have until everyone gets the originally chosen egg. This generates a natural question: if there are n people in the group, find the least number E(n) of swaps which makes this possible. We prove that E(n) is the least even number not less than n(n−1)/2. The sequence thus generated was added to the Online Encyclopedia of Integer Sequences and linked from there to several seemingly distant combinatorial results.

Keywords: combinatorics; swap; inversion; invariant; paths in a lattice

Ivaylo Kortezov

Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

Evolution of the content and quality of standardized tests in mathematics in ukraine

Abstract. The evolution of the content and quality of written state standardized final and entrance testing in mathematics in Ukraine, from the first attempt to implement in 1994 until now, is considered in the article. We describe the features and stages of development of Ukrainian standardized tests in mathematics (external independent assessment and state final attestation), analyze the causes of successes and failures and also prospects for their further improvement. Based on our own statistical experiment, we compare the quality of mathematical preparation of Ukrainian graduates who entered the pedagogical universities of Ukraine in 1994, 2005 and 2020. According to this experiment, we draw conclusions about the existing problems of ensuring the proper quality of mathematics education in Ukraine and give recommendations on possible solutions to these problems.

Keywords: mathematical education; state final attestation; external independent assessment; entrance exams to the university; the quality of mathematical preparation

Vasyl Shvets, Oleksandr Shkolnyi, Iryna Dremova

National Dragomanov Pedagogical University – Kyiv (Ukraine)

