Предизвикателства при обхождането на интернет с цел извличане на данни
Резюме. Статията представя предизвикателствата при реализацията на Система за извличане и визуализация на данни от интернет посредством обхождането на езикови ресурси от хранилището Hugging Face и извличането на данни, свързани с тях…
An Approach and a Tool for Euclidean Geometry
Dr. Boyko Bantchev, Assoc. Prof.
Institute of Mathematics and Informatics — Bulgarian Academy of Sciences
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2024-1-2-ana
Abstract. Explorers, teachers, and students of geometry of all kinds are now used to applying computer programs in their work. Software of various sorts is available for that…
Релевантни ли са утвърдените таксономии за обучение в електронна среда?
Диана Петрова
Първа частна математическа гимназия – София (България)
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2024-1-3-are
Резюме. В тази статия се разглеждат ситуации, свързани с решаване на аритметични математически задачи. Констатира се недостатъчност на чисто математическите знания за адекватно справяне със стандартни аритметични пресмятания в електронна среда…
Student Satisfaction with the Quality of a Blended Learning Course
Silvia Gaftandzhieva 1), Rositsa Doneva 1), Sadiq Hussain 2)
Ashis Talukder 3), Gunadeep Chetia 2), Nisha Gohain 2)
1) Plovdiv University “Paisii Hilendarski” – Plovdiv (Bulgaria)
2) Dibrugarh University – Dibrugarh (India)
3) Khulna University – Khulna (Bangladesh)
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2024-1-4-stu
Abstract. Globally, the number of online courses offered as electronic versions of conventional learning courses has increased annually over the past decade…
Modern Road Safety Training Using Game-Based Methods
Assist. Prof. Stefan Stavrev, Assist. Prof. Ivelina Velcheva
Plovdiv University „Paisii Hilendarski“ – Plovdiv (Bulgaria)
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2024-1-5-mod
Abstract. In this article we present a web-based e-book used in educational context for teaching road safety to first grade students…
Artifi cial Intelligence for Good and Bad in Cyber and Information Security
Nikolay Kasakliev, Elena Somova, Margarita Gocheva
University of Plovdiv “Paisii Hilendarski” — Plovdiv (Bulgaria)
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2024-1-6-art
Abstract. The contemporary digital world handles tremendous amounts of data, which are exposed to a variety of security threats…