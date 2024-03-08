Предизвикателства при обхождането на интернет с цел извличане на данни

Резюме. Статията представя предизвикателствата при реализацията на Система за извличане и визуализация на данни от интернет посредством обхождането на езикови ресурси от хранилището Hugging Face и извличането на данни, свързани с тях…

An Approach and a Tool for Euclidean Geometry

Dr. Boyko Bantchev, Assoc. Prof.

Institute of Mathematics and Informatics — Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2024-1-2-ana

Abstract. Explorers, teachers, and students of geometry of all kinds are now used to applying computer programs in their work. Software of various sorts is available for that…

Релевантни ли са утвърдените таксономии за обучение в електронна среда?

Диана Петрова

Първа частна математическа гимназия – София (България)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2024-1-3-are

Резюме. В тази статия се разглеждат ситуации, свързани с решаване на аритметични математически задачи. Констатира се недостатъчност на чисто математическите знания за адекватно справяне със стандартни аритметични пресмятания в електронна среда…

Student Satisfaction with the Quality of a Blended Learning Course

Silvia Gaftandzhieva 1), Rositsa Doneva 1), Sadiq Hussain 2)

Ashis Talukder 3), Gunadeep Chetia 2), Nisha Gohain 2)

1) Plovdiv University “Paisii Hilendarski” – Plovdiv (Bulgaria)

2) Dibrugarh University – Dibrugarh (India)

3) Khulna University – Khulna (Bangladesh)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2024-1-4-stu

Abstract. Globally, the number of online courses offered as electronic versions of conventional learning courses has increased annually over the past decade…

Modern Road Safety Training Using Game-Based Methods

Assist. Prof. Stefan Stavrev, Assist. Prof. Ivelina Velcheva

Plovdiv University „Paisii Hilendarski“ – Plovdiv (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2024-1-5-mod

Abstract. In this article we present a web-based e-book used in educational context for teaching road safety to first grade students…

Artifi cial Intelligence for Good and Bad in Cyber and Information Security

Nikolay Kasakliev, Elena Somova, Margarita Gocheva

University of Plovdiv “Paisii Hilendarski” — Plovdiv (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2024-1-6-art

Abstract. The contemporary digital world handles tremendous amounts of data, which are exposed to a variety of security threats…

