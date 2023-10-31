Areas Associated to a Quadrilateral
Oleg Mushkarov1), Nikolai Nikolov1,2)
1)Institute of Mathematics and Informatics, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences
2)University of Library Studies and Information Technologies
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-5-1-are
Abstract. We study the relationship between the areas of the consecutive…
On the Dynamics of a Class of Third-Order Polynomial Difference Equations with Infinite Number of Period-Three Solutions
Prof. Dr. Jasmin Bektešević, Prof. Dr. Vahidin Hadžiabdić,
Prof. Dr. Midhat Mehuljić, Prof. Dr. Sadjit Metović, Prof. Dr. Haris Lulić
University of Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-5-2-ont
Abstract. We study the local dynamics and global character of third-order polynomial difference in the first octant of initial conditions with infinite number of prime period-three solutions (three cycles)…
Система за извличане и визуализация на данни от интернет
Гл. ас. д-р Георги Чолаков 1), доц. д-р Емил Дойчев 1), проф. д-р Светла Коева 2)
1)Пловдивски университет „Паисий Хилендарски“
2)Институт за български език – БАН
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-5-3-sys
Резюме. Статията представя система, която илюстрира динамично наличието на набори от данни (datasets) и езикови модели в областта на изкуствения интелект в големи хранилища като Hugging Face…
Evaluatiоn of Children’s Behaviour in the Context of an Educational Mobile Game
Dr. Margarita Gocheva, Chief Assist. Prof.
Dr. Nikolay Kasakliev, Assoc. Prof.
Prof. Dr. Elena Somova
University of Plovdiv “Paisii Hilendarski” (Bulgaria)
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-5-4-eva
Abstract. The paper presents a study aiming to propose a model and system for mobile gamebased learning in which the behaviour of the learner during the game is taken into account, considering characteristics such as noise level, movements of the mobile device, switching between applications and the availability of Wi-Fi network and Internet connection…
Избор на подходящ модел за изследване на задачите от НВО по математика след VII клас според методите на IRT
Ас. Павлин Цонев
Висше военновъздушно училище „Г. Бенковски“ – Д. Митрополия
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-5-5-cho
Резюме. В статията, с методите на Item Response Theory, са анализирани измерителните качества на тестовите задачи с избираем отговор от НВО за VII клас за областите София-град и Плевен, проведено през 2021 година…
Competency-Based Model for Conducting Distance Online Synchronous Education of the Students
Dr. Desislava Georgieva
St. Cyril and St. Methodius University of Veliko Tarnovo
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-5-6-com
Abstract. This research examines the problem of training future primary school teachers and math teachers in the conditions of the Covid-19 crisis…
Алгоритъм за решаване на транспортна задача с MS Excel Solver
Мариян Милев1), Велика Кунева2)
1)Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“
2)Аграрен университет – Пловдив
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-5-7-alg
Резюме. В настоящата статия е представено приложно решаване на транспортна задача с помощта на софтуер MS Excel (solver).
Избор и обосновка на показатели за сравнителен анализ на нискоресурсни шифри
Диляна Димитрова
ВВМУ „Н. Й. Вапцаров“ – Варна
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-5-8-sel
Резюме. Основната цел на статията е подбор на показатели за оценка и анализ на нискоресурсни шифри с различна структура и принцип на работа, които да послужат при последващ сравнителен анализ на избрани шифри, финалисти в конкурса на NIST за нов нискоресурсен криптографски алгоритъм…