Areas Associated to a Quadrilateral

Oleg Mushkarov1), Nikolai Nikolov1,2)

1)Institute of Mathematics and Informatics, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

2)University of Library Studies and Information Technologies

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-5-1-are

Abstract. We study the relationship between the areas of the consecutive…

виж повече

On the Dynamics of a Class of Third-Order Polynomial Difference Equations with Infinite Number of Period-Three Solutions

Prof. Dr. Jasmin Bektešević, Prof. Dr. Vahidin Hadžiabdić,

Prof. Dr. Midhat Mehuljić, Prof. Dr. Sadjit Metović, Prof. Dr. Haris Lulić

University of Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-5-2-ont

Abstract. We study the local dynamics and global character of third-order polynomial difference in the first octant of initial conditions with infinite number of prime period-three solutions (three cycles)…

ВИЖ ПОВЕЧЕ

Система за извличане и визуализация на данни от интернет

Гл. ас. д-р Георги Чолаков 1), доц. д-р Емил Дойчев 1), проф. д-р Светла Коева 2)

1)Пловдивски университет „Паисий Хилендарски“

2)Институт за български език – БАН

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-5-3-sys

Резюме. Статията представя система, която илюстрира динамично наличието на набори от данни (datasets) и езикови модели в областта на изкуствения интелект в големи хранилища като Hugging Face…

ВИЖ ПОВЕЧЕ

Evaluatiоn of Children’s Behaviour in the Context of an Educational Mobile Game

Dr. Margarita Gocheva, Chief Assist. Prof.

Dr. Nikolay Kasakliev, Assoc. Prof.

Prof. Dr. Elena Somova

University of Plovdiv “Paisii Hilendarski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-5-4-eva

Abstract. The paper presents a study aiming to propose a model and system for mobile gamebased learning in which the behaviour of the learner during the game is taken into account, considering characteristics such as noise level, movements of the mobile device, switching between applications and the availability of Wi-Fi network and Internet connection…

виж повече

Избор на подходящ модел за изследване на задачите от НВО по математика след VII клас според методите на IRT

Ас. Павлин Цонев

Висше военновъздушно училище „Г. Бенковски“ – Д. Митрополия

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-5-5-cho

Резюме. В статията, с методите на Item Response Theory, са анализирани измерителните качества на тестовите задачи с избираем отговор от НВО за VII клас за областите София-град и Плевен, проведено през 2021 година…

ВИЖ ПОВЕЧЕ

Competency-Based Model for Conducting Distance Online Synchronous Education of the Students

Dr. Desislava Georgieva

St. Cyril and St. Methodius University of Veliko Tarnovo

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-5-6-com

Abstract. This research examines the problem of training future primary school teachers and math teachers in the conditions of the Covid-19 crisis…

виж повече

Алгоритъм за решаване на транспортна задача с MS Excel Solver

Мариян Милев1), Велика Кунева2)

1)Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

2)Аграрен университет – Пловдив

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-5-7-alg

Резюме. В настоящата статия е представено приложно решаване на транспортна задача с помощта на софтуер MS Excel (solver).

ВИЖ ПОВЕЧЕ

Избор и обосновка на показатели за сравнителен анализ на нискоресурсни шифри

Диляна Димитрова

ВВМУ „Н. Й. Вапцаров“ – Варна

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-5-8-sel

Резюме. Основната цел на статията е подбор на показатели за оценка и анализ на нискоресурсни шифри с различна структура и принцип на работа, които да послужат при последващ сравнителен анализ на избрани шифри, финалисти в конкурса на NIST за нов нискоресурсен криптографски алгоритъм…

виж повече