Converting Numeral Text in Bulgarian Into Digit Number Using Gate
Dr. Nadezhda Borisova, Assist. Prof.,
Dr. Elena Karashtranova, Assoc. Prof.
South-West University “Neofit Rilski” – Blagoevgrad (Bulgaria)
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2022-3-2-con
Abstract. The Internet serves billions of users providing a variety of information resources whereby a lot of the information is presented in natural human language and needs an efficient approach to be processed…
Recognition of Problematic Educational Situations in Computer Modeling Training
Dr. Hristo Hristov, Assist. Prof.1), Radka Cherneva2)
1) University of Plovdiv „Paisii Hilendarski” – Plovdiv (Bulgaria)
2) Elin Pelin Primary School – Plovdiv (Bulgaria)
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2022-3-4-rec
Abstract. The article presents the results of the training in Computer Modeling in the third and fourth grades…
Effects of Short-Term Stem Intervention on the Achievement of 9Th Grade Students in Mathematics
Amra Duraković 1) , Senior Teaching Assistant,
Dr. Dina Kamber Hamzić2), Assist. Prof.
1) University of Bihać (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
2) University of Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Abstract. The aim of this study is to examine the effect of the STEM approach on students’ achievements in processing teaching topics from Algebra. A quasi-experimental design was used with an experimental and control group…
Динамичният софтуер в помощ на изследване на задачи от практиката
Веселин Гушев, Данаил Гушев
Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2022-3-5-din
Резюме. Статията разглежда някои задачи от практиката, чието изследване може да бъде моделирано нетривиално с помощта на динамичния математически софтуер GeoGebra…
How to Improve the First-Year Students Motivation in Learning Matrices
Dr. Emiliya Koleva, Assist. Prof.
Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy – Varna (Bulgaria)
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2022-3-1-how
Abstract. Linear algebra is one of the fundamental courses included in the curriculum of all mathematical, engineering and economic specialties. Students study the subject during the first semester…
Приложение на успоредно проектиране за построяване сечението на призма с равнина
Митко Кунчев, д-р Тодор Митев 1)
1) Русенски университет „Ангел Кънчев“
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2022-3-6-pri
Резюме. Статията разглежда метод за построяване сечението на призма с равнина, определена от три точки, чрез използване на успоредно проектиране…
За корелационен и регресионен анализ в поведенческите и социалните науки
Снежана Георгиева Гочева-Илиева
Пловдивски университет „Паисий Хилендарски“
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2022-3-7-zak