НАУЧНО-МЕТОДИЧЕСКИ СТАТИИ

Security Analysis on Content Management Systems

1) Dr. Lilyana Petkova, 2) Dr. Vasilisa Pavlova, Assist. Prof.

1)“LiLuzeNet” Ltd (Bulgaria)

2)South-West University “Neofit Rilski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2022-5-2-sec

Abstract. This paper is dedicated to the challenges of the use of the most popular content management systems (CMS) in software development. Fundamental information about the selected CMS platforms and vulnerability analysis are introduced…

виж повече

Monitoring of Student Enrolment Campaign through Data Analytics Tools

Dr. Silvia Gaftandzhieva, Assoc. Prof., Prof. Dr. Rositsa Doneva,

Milen Bliznakov, PhD

University of Plovdiv “Paisii Hilendarski” – Plovdiv (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2022-5-5-mon

Abstract. The market for new students is highly competitive. For this reason, higher education institutions (HEIs) can no longer rely on traditional strategies to hit enrolment goals…

виж повече

ОБРАЗОВАТЕЛНИ ТЕХНОЛОГИИ

Error Management Training in Computer Programming Courses through a System of Tasks

Dr. Lasko M. Laskov, Assoc. Prof.

New Bulgarian University (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2022-5-1-err

Abstract. Errors are an indivisible part of computer programming, and as such their incorporation as a tool in teaching is a natural approach to stimulate learners to be an active side in the educational process…

виж повече

Readiness of Ukrainian Mathematics Teachers to Use Computer Games in the Educational Process

Dr. Alina Voievoda, Assoc. Prof.1), Dr. Svitlana Pudova, Assoc. Prof.2),

Dr. Oleh Konoshevskyi, Assoc. Prof.1)

1)Vinnytsia Mykhailo Kotsiubynskyi State Pedagogical University (Ukraine)

2) National Pirogov Memorial Medical University, Vinnytsia (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2022-5-6-rea

Abstract.The paper presents the opinions of mathematics teachers regarding expediency and possibility of using computer mathematical games in the educational process…

виж повече

ВЪПРОСИ НА ПРЕПОДАВАНЕТО

Types of Solutions in the Didactic Game “Logical Monsters”

1) Prof. Dr. Nataliya Hristova Pavlova, 2) Michaela Toncheva

1) Konstantin Preslavsky University of Shumen

2) Secondary School “Sava Dobroplodni”

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2022-5-3-typ

Abstract. The article presents the results of the approbation of the game “Logic Monsters”. The game is aimed at developing logic thinking and is applicable within various educational subjects…

ВИЖ ПОВЕЧЕ

Изучаването на мерни единици за бинарна информация – учудващо упорстващ проблем за българската образователна система

Гл. ас. д-р Филип Петров

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2022-5-4-izu

Резюме. В исторически план, информатиката използва десетилетия наред езиково погрешни мерни единици за определяне на обеми от бинарни (двоични) данни…

виж повече