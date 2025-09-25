A GENERALIZATION OF THE COLLINEARITY OF THE STEREOGRAPHIC PROJECTION AROUND THE LEMOINE POINT

Vladislav Natchev

American College of Sofia (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2025-4-1-gcs

Abstract. Under stereographic projection, the projection point is collinear with the Lemoine points of the projection and the projected triangles or with

the centers of their Apollonian circles (Natchev 2025)…

КОМПЕТЕНТНОСТНИ МОДЕЛИ ЗА ИЗУЧАВАНЕ НА ЧИСЛОВИТЕ МНОЖЕСТВА

Десислава Георгиева

Факултет по математика и информатика, ВТУ „Св. св. Кирил и Методий“

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2025-4-2-cms

Резюме. Студията представя изследване, насочено към разширяване на математическата компетентност на учениците при изучаване на понятието число и свързаните с него понятия…

УСЪВЪРШЕНСТВАНЕ НА МАТЕМАТИЧЕСКИ КОМПЕТЕНТНОСТИ НА УЧЕНИЦИ OT ТРЕТИ КЛАС ЧРЕЗ ПРОЕКТНО БАЗИРАНА УЧЕБНА ДЕЙНОСТ

Верица Арсов

Югозападен университет „Неофит Рилски“ – Благоевград (България)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2025-4-3-ism

Резюме. В съвременното българско училище на 21. век все по-често се засяга въпросът за използването на иновативни стратегии за обучение на ученици от начален етап на основното образование…

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES WITH PERCENTAGES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE VISUAL ESTIMATION

Toni Chehlarova

Institute of Mathematics and Informatics, Bulgarian Academy of Science (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2025-4-4-erp

Abstract. Computer models of tasks related to percentage are presented. The files are created with the dynamic software GeoGebra and are provided in the Virtual Mathematics Laboratory, developed by the Institute of Mathematics and Informatics of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences…

THE IMPACT OF USING GEOGEBRA ON UNDERSTANDING QUADRATIC FUNCTIONS AND EQUATIONS FOR TENTH-GRADE STUDENTS

Erëmirë R. Aliu, Shpëtim Rexhepi, and Egzona Iseni

Mother Teresa University, Skopje, North Macedonia

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2025-4-5-iug

Abstract. This study explores the impact of mathematical software, specifically GeoGebra, on tenth-grade students’ understanding of quadratic equations and functions. The research was conducted in two classes with similar academic levels: one class (X/3) was taught using traditional methods, while the other (X/4) integrated mathematical software into the learning process…

BRIDGING THE GAP: A PEDAGOGICAL TOOL FOR TEACHING MATHEMATICAL MODELING WITH SPREADSHEETS

Dávid Paksi1), Márk Csóka1), Szilárd Svitek2)

1)Department of Informatics, J. Selye University – Komárno (Slovakia)

2)Department of Mathematics, J. Selye University – Komárno (Slovakia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2025-4-6-bgp

Abstract. The widespread use of information and communication technologies (ICT) offers new opportunities in many topics of mathematics education…

