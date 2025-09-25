A GENERALIZATION OF THE COLLINEARITY OF THE STEREOGRAPHIC PROJECTION AROUND THE LEMOINE POINT
Vladislav Natchev
American College of Sofia (Bulgaria)
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2025-4-1-gcs
Abstract. Under stereographic projection, the projection point is collinear with the Lemoine points of the projection and the projected triangles or with
the centers of their Apollonian circles (Natchev 2025)…
КОМПЕТЕНТНОСТНИ МОДЕЛИ ЗА ИЗУЧАВАНЕ НА ЧИСЛОВИТЕ МНОЖЕСТВА
Десислава Георгиева
Факултет по математика и информатика, ВТУ „Св. св. Кирил и Методий“
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2025-4-2-cms
Резюме. Студията представя изследване, насочено към разширяване на математическата компетентност на учениците при изучаване на понятието число и свързаните с него понятия…
УСЪВЪРШЕНСТВАНЕ НА МАТЕМАТИЧЕСКИ КОМПЕТЕНТНОСТИ НА УЧЕНИЦИ OT ТРЕТИ КЛАС ЧРЕЗ ПРОЕКТНО БАЗИРАНА УЧЕБНА ДЕЙНОСТ
Верица Арсов
Югозападен университет „Неофит Рилски“ – Благоевград (България)
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2025-4-3-ism
Резюме. В съвременното българско училище на 21. век все по-често се засяга въпросът за използването на иновативни стратегии за обучение на ученици от начален етап на основното образование…
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES WITH PERCENTAGES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE VISUAL ESTIMATION
Toni Chehlarova
Institute of Mathematics and Informatics, Bulgarian Academy of Science (Bulgaria)
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2025-4-4-erp
Abstract. Computer models of tasks related to percentage are presented. The files are created with the dynamic software GeoGebra and are provided in the Virtual Mathematics Laboratory, developed by the Institute of Mathematics and Informatics of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences…
THE IMPACT OF USING GEOGEBRA ON UNDERSTANDING QUADRATIC FUNCTIONS AND EQUATIONS FOR TENTH-GRADE STUDENTS
Erëmirë R. Aliu, Shpëtim Rexhepi, and Egzona Iseni
Mother Teresa University, Skopje, North Macedonia
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2025-4-5-iug
Abstract. This study explores the impact of mathematical software, specifically GeoGebra, on tenth-grade students’ understanding of quadratic equations and functions. The research was conducted in two classes with similar academic levels: one class (X/3) was taught using traditional methods, while the other (X/4) integrated mathematical software into the learning process…
BRIDGING THE GAP: A PEDAGOGICAL TOOL FOR TEACHING MATHEMATICAL MODELING WITH SPREADSHEETS
Dávid Paksi1), Márk Csóka1), Szilárd Svitek2)
1)Department of Informatics, J. Selye University – Komárno (Slovakia)
2)Department of Mathematics, J. Selye University – Komárno (Slovakia)
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2025-4-6-bgp
Abstract. The widespread use of information and communication technologies (ICT) offers new opportunities in many topics of mathematics education…